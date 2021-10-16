Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $20.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 446,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

