KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of KPTSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. KP Tissue has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.67.
KP Tissue Company Profile
