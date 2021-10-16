KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of KPTSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. KP Tissue has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.67.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.