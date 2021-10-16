KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KOSÉ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 8,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,683. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.