Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.
KBEVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Koios Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Koios Beverage Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.