Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Monday, reaching €92.00 ($108.24). The company had a trading volume of 92,490 shares. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.