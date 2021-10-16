KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 493,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:KIO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.