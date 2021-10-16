Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.