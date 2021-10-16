Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kion Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.