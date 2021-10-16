KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

