Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $17.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.42.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 12,250,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.