Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.45. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.11 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 144.82% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KCDMY shares. Citigroup upgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

