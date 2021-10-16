Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Position Lessened by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $64.38 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

