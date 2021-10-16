KeyCorp Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $349.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $341.00 to $349.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.22.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $333.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after buying an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

