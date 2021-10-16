KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $78.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.