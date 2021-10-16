KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Latham Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

