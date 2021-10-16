Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €793.83 ($933.92).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EPA KER traded up €6.70 ($7.88) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €668.80 ($786.82). 220,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €674.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €694.97. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

