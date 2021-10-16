Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on the stock.

Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a market capitalization of £504.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 431.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Michael Carvill bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

