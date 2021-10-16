Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.96

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $19.51. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $785.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

