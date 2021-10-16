Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

KELYA opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

