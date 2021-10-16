Keep Network Trading 120.5% Higher Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $542.97 million and approximately $733.34 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

