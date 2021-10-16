KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. KDDI has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
