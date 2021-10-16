Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.