Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $136.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.