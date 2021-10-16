Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,189.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $106,189.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

