Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,461 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $422.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

