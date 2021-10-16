Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

PLYA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

