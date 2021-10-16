Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 777 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $206.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

