Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

