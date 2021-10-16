Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 47,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MBIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBI opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $728.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

