Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 41.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parsons by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after buying an additional 90,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $75,889,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $36.17 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.