Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $83.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

