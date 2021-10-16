Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after acquiring an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after acquiring an additional 216,928 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after acquiring an additional 181,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after acquiring an additional 120,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 569,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 99,838 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

