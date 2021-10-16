Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,252 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

BILL stock opened at $296.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -253.03 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $308.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.82.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,395 shares of company stock valued at $62,402,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

