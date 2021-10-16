JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Several other brokerages have also commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

