JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of HollyFrontier worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

