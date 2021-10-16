JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.73 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Discovery worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

DISCA opened at $24.83 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.