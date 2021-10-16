JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 399.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,593 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $15.10 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.