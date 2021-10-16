JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 33,897 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Assurant by 45.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after acquiring an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after buying an additional 111,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.