JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 600

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 574.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

