JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $201,063.58 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,009,000 after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,802 shares during the last quarter.

