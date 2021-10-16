Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOSMF. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Josemaria Resources has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

