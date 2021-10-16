Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $206.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.