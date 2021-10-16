Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

