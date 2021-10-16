Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10,854.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 593,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,651,000 after acquiring an additional 588,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

