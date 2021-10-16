Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

