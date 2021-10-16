Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,495,000 after buying an additional 395,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

