Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $183.83 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $131.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.