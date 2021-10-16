John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 25,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,635. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 65,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

