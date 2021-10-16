Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $114,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $41.63 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

