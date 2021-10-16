Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UNFI stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $470,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

