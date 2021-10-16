Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.